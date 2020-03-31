Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.