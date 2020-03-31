Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

