Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NOV opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

