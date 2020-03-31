Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,311 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Aegis lifted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

