Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,584 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Domtar worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Domtar by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $5,211,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

UFS stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

