Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,850,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 213,891 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 85,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

