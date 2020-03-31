Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Osisko gold royalties worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 142,518 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OR. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NYSE:OR opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.