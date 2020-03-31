Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,335 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MDC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

