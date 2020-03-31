Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

RE opened at $198.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.28. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $168.16 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

