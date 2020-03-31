HelloGold Market Capitalization Achieves $166,436.97 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $166,436.97 and $4.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HelloGold

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

