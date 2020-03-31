Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 206,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $794,849.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

