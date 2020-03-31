Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

