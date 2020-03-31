Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.60% from the company’s previous close.

SVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,741,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,352,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

