Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Update

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,975,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 820,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

