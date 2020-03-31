HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

