HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.68.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HubSpot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in HubSpot by 17.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

