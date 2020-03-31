Hydro (HYDRO) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Hydro has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $286,787.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, IDAX and Mercatox. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.04187374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00067173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010651 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DEx.top, IDAX, BitForex, BitMart, Mercatox, Bittrex, CoinEx, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.