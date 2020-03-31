ICU Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,638 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,213% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Shares of ICUI traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,713. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,402,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $18,712,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

