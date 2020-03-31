IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Up 27.2% This Week

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $96.96 or 0.01521191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $193,929.57 and approximately $114.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

