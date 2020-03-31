IG Gold Price Tops $0.0000 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TRX Market, ABCC and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a market cap of $429,875.52 and $1,700.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051606 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

