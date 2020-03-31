ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $767,026.74 and $1.20 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 19,434,941 coins and its circulating supply is 18,434,943 coins. ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

