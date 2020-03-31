Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 747,900 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of IMVT traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 179,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,851,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,850,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

