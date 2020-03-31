Infinitus Token (INF) Market Capitalization Achieves $96,853.28

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Infinitus Token has a total market capitalization of $96,853.28 and approximately $750.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitus Token token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and Bitkub. Over the last week, Infinitus Token has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,585,140 tokens. Infinitus Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken. The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io.

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and Bitkub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitus Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitus Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

