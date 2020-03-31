INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $1.47 on Top Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00022994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market cap of $264.23 million and approximately $500,696.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.02567433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00195167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

