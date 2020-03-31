Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $15,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 236,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.