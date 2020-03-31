Insider Buying: StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) insider S David Lentinello bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $16,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,974. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.58. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

