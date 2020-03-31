INT Chain (INT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.56 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $2.04 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.03 or 0.04177303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00067093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037491 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010617 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003468 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

