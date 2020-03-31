InvestDigital Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,829.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $176,266.49 and approximately $21,829.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.02574849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,652,917 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info.

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.