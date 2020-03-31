IONChain Trading Down 1.2% This Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $280,733.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.02574849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

