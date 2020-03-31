Iridium Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,512 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 591% compared to the typical volume of 653 call options.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 766,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,945. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.