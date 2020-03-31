iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:USMV)

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,607 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 11,484% compared to the typical volume of 152 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,934,000 after acquiring an additional 169,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,215,000 after acquiring an additional 864,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after acquiring an additional 120,194 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 8,039,355 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

