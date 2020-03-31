Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITMR. ValuEngine cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

