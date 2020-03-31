James Christopher Hunt Buys 6,662 Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Stock

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt bought 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,657.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,260.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, James Christopher Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Christopher Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $13,900.00.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,679. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

