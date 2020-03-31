James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.40

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,711.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,916.08. James Fisher & Sons has a one year low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,190 ($28.81). The company has a market cap of $632.20 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get James Fisher & Sons alerts:

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14).

About James Fisher & Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.