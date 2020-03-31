James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.13

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JHD traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 486 ($6.39). The stock had a trading volume of 42,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,646. James Halstead has a one year low of GBX 340 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 677 ($8.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 487.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.39.

James Halstead (LON:JHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that James Halstead will post 1895.0001927 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

