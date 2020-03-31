Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,003,037 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003,037 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Amcor worth $53,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

AMCR opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

