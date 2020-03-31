Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 25,061 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.81% of Allegiant Travel worth $51,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.82.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

