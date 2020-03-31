Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 379,505 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 8.44% of Akero Therapeutics worth $53,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKRO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $461.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.