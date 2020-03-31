Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.12% of Altair Engineering worth $54,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

ALTR opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $68,298.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $3,298,335. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

