Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 147,108 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.89% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLKP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $186,576.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,123.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Woelfel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

