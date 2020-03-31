Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.56% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $49,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DCPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

