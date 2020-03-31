Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106,630 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $50,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,190,000 after buying an additional 643,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

NYSE:FMX opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $100.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.