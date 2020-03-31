Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $50.37 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.57% of OGE Energy worth $50,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,190,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,449,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after buying an additional 145,326 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

