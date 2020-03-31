Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $51.73 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.44% of Trade Desk worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $39,426,585. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.66. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.13.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

