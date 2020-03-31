Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.73 Million Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,387 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.73% of Brady worth $52,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

