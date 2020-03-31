Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $54.43 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of Equifax worth $54,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE EFX opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

