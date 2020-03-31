Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.43% of J M Smucker worth $51,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

