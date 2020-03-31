Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

