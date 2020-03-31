Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 112,814 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.76% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $54,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE AXTA opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.