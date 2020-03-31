Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 1,231,489 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,231,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.80% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23,228,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 464,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 464,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,349,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,624,000 after buying an additional 436,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 80,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 401,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,123,000 after buying an additional 400,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,481 shares of company stock worth $1,801,746. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

